As long as they don’t include it in the Aaron Rodgers trade, the New York Jets will have the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is an extremely important pick because the Jets have several holes to fill other than quarterback.

New York must find long-term answers at offensive tackle, center and linebacker in the draft. Of course, only one of these positions can be addressed in the first round. That’s unlike last year when the Jets landed starters at cornerback (Sauce Gardner) and wide receiver (Garrett Wilson) and a solid rotational edge rusher (Jermaine Johnson) in the first round.

Though they are not done shopping in free agency, the Jets must have another solid draft class in 2023, like they did a year ago.

That said, let’s examine the 3 best players the Jets should target with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Bryan Bresee – Defensive Tackle, Clemson

In Quinnen Williams, the Jets have a stud All-Pro defensive tackle. But who’s going to join him on the interior of the line this season and in the future after Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd each left New York in free agency?

6'5"

298 pounds And @ClemsonFB DL Bryan Bresee just flew with a 4.93u. 👀 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z7ZvxfVC4B — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

Bresee could be the answer. He was the third-ranked DT at the NFL Scouting Combine and is extremely athletic, a trait the Jets love in their defensive linemen. Bresee is strong and solid at 6-foot-5, 298 pounds. He’s good against the run and had 3.5 sacks last season.

He did tear his ACL in 2021 and had shoulder surgery in 2022, so those injuries could be red flags. But there’s a lot to like here at a position of need for the Jets.

2. Drew Sanders – Linebacker, Arkansas

If they pass on selecting a tackle with the No. 13 overall pick, New York could look to the other side of the ball and further beef up a solid defense. If that’s the case, Sanders is an intriguing option.

In the short term, Sanders could replace veteran Kwon Alexander as the Jets’ third linebacker, playing roughly 50 percent of the snaps. In the big picture, Sanders could be groomed to replace C.J. Mosley to play alongside Quincy Williams.

LB Drew Sanders defeated two blocks to sack Cincy's QB on third and seven pic.twitter.com/caaGtYoCKB — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 28, 2023

Sanders is a skilled pass rusher who still needs to flush out the rest of his game. He’s not the sideline-to-sideline tackling machine Mosley is. But’s he athletic and willing, and clearly one of the top linebackers in this draft.

The Jets could also consider playing him at linebacker this season with an eye toward putting him on the edge next season when Carl Lawson could depart as a free agent. However, Sanders was an All-American in 2022 and a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award as top linebacker in the nation.

1. Paris Johnson Jr. — Tackle, Ohio State

Whether Rodgers is going to be their QB or not, the Jets must improve their offensive line. And that starts at tackle. Mekhi Becton has played one game in the past two seasons because of knee injuries. Duane Brown is 37 and coming off shoulder surgery. Max Mitchell is an intriguing second-year pro who’s had his own medical issues.

Fortunately, there are several tackles worthy of being selected in the first round this year. Johnson is an athletic, 6-foot-6, 313-pound tackle who may or may not be on the board when the Jets pick 13th. If he’s there, New York must select him.

Paris Johnson Jr. can move like a TIGHT END 😳 The Ohio State tackle allowed just three sacks across three seasons. One of, if not the best OL in this year’s NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/KuH2kz2IC6 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 30, 2023

Johnson is versatile, having started at guard in 2021 before switching to tackle this past season. He’s excellent in pass protection, though needs work as a run blocker and will need to add more weight and bulk up in the NFL. He certainly has the frame to do so. His intangibles as an intelligent leader jump off the page, as well.

Simply, Johnson would be a great add for the Jets, both for the short term and long term.

If he is not available, keep an eye on Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Broderick Jones (Georgia), Darnell Wright (Tennessee) and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma). It’d be hard to believe the Jets would not select a tackle in the first round.