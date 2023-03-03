One day after Robert Saleh said he wants Mike White to return to the New York Jets next season, the free agent quarterback shared similar feelings about a reunion.

“I would love to be back with the Jets,” White told WQAM radio in Miami on Friday.

Despite the Jets’ heavy pursuit of Derek Carr, interest in Aaron Rodgers and plan to keep Zach Wilson, Saleh said Thursday he likes having three quality quarterbacks and White “should be on this roster.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they’re ‘keeping tabs’ on QB Mike White as he’s heading towards free agency + ‘he should be on this roster’ & said the team would like him back: 🎥 @nyjets #NFLCombine #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Pw27LmEJJS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 2, 2023

The 27-year-old started seven games the past two seasons for the Jets. He joined them in 2019 as a practice squad player and was cut four times in 2020 before making the team as a backup in 2021.

White threw for 405 yards and three TDs in his first NFL start, a Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 season, after which running back Ty Johnson made Mike “Effing” White a thing. This past season, players wore Mike White tee shirts on a road trip after he replaced Wilson, who was benched.

He solidified his cult hero status by playing with five fractured ribs in a game against the Buffalo Bills this past season.

“The locker room’s fantastic, I talk to all those guys every day,” White explained. “I don’t know, we have to see. Things in this league change so fast and situations are so fluid…But I really like that coaching staff, I really like that locker room, and I would love to be back.”

White is not just tied to New York, though. Born and raised in south Florida, White was asked if he’d like to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

“100 percent,” White responded. “From a selfish standpoint, obviously growing up down there, I’d love to go back home.”

One would think that the chance to be No. 2 behind Tua Tagovailoa in Miami is more appealing than being No. 3 behind a new Jets starter and Wilson. But White did make clear that New York remains an appealing option for him.