Robert Saleh said Monday that he remains positive the New York Jets will work out a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. The teams are currently in a stalemate, unable to agree on terms of a trade.

“Honestly, I’m not hitting the panic button,” Saleh said at the NFL league meetings in Arizona. “I’m confident that things are going to work out because I’m a very positive person and optimistic. So, I’m confident things will go as we’re hoping.”

"I'm sure eventually they'll figure something out." – Robert Saleh on the Jets and Packers working out an Aaron Rodgers trade pic.twitter.com/xDuPjbJOkE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 27, 2023

It’s been two weeks since Rodgers announced his intent to play for the Jets. At the time, he said the Packers were “digging their heels in” trying to maximize the return they’d get by trading the four-time MVP.

When asked about where the potential trade stands, Saleh said, “I’ve got nothing on that one.”

He did add, “it takes two to tango, so we respect the process and whenever it gets done, it’ll get done.”

Last week, new Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard said, “there’s no worry on my end” that a trade will happen eventually. Lazard and Rodgers were teammates with the Packers.

Saleh said that Rodgers’ familiarity with the Jets system under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett means a trade does not need to be completed before OTAs. Rodgers and Hackett worked closely together previously in Green Bay, so the adjustment to a new team should be smooth for the veteran quarterback.

As far as discussing the trade or Rodgers with his good friend, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Saleh said, “Matt and I have been respectful in this whole process. We really haven’t been talking about it. … We’ve agreed to just let the general managers handle it.”

Perhaps, meeting face-to-face at this week’s meetings will help the Jets and Packers find a resolution to finalize the Rodgers trade.