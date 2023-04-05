The 2023 NFL Draft will be another important opportunity for the New York Jets to build out their roster. After a wildly successful 2022 draft, the Jets will hope to add more starters and valuable depth to their team in this year’s draft.

The key pick for New York is their first-round selection, which comes in at No. 13 overall. They need to find a starting-caliber player with that pick. They also have two second-round selections (Nos. 42 and 43), though one or both of those picks could be sent to the Green Bay Packers as part of a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. As the draft progresses to Days 2 and 3, the Jets could surprise with a sleeper pick or two, adding intrigue to their draft board.

The Jets have been linked to many different players in the draft already. While some players appear to be excellent fits, others do not quite make sense, for one reason or another. So with that in mind, let’s examine two players the Jets should look to avoid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Darnell Wright, T, Tennessee

The Jets likely will consider taking an offensive tackle with their first-round pick, and many mock drafts have them choosing Darnell Wright out of Tennessee. New York must be disciplined here. If Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) and Broderick Jones (Georgia) are off the board, the Jets should not make a reach for Wright with the No. 13 overall pick just because he fits a positional need.

A look at Tennessee OT Darnell Wright, one of the top O-linemen in the draft: pic.twitter.com/onkHLy2Dye — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) March 30, 2023

This is not a knock on the player. If the Jets were to select Wright in the second round, that would be an excellent pick. Or if they traded back later in the first round and selected Wright, that would be good, too. But 13th overall is too soon.

Wright is a bit of a late bloomer, who struggled with consistency in college until this past season. He’s got the size (6-foot-6, 335 pounds) and pass protection skills you like in a tackle. But he’s not quite in the same league as Skoronski, Johnson, and Jones.

The Jets have an important need at tackle. But they shouldn’t make a big reach to fill it which is why it’s best to pass on Wright in the first round.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

There are a few reasons why Michael Mayer lands on this list. Like Wright, the Jets shouldn’t reach to select him with the No. 13 overall pick. However, if they can land him in the second round, he’d be a terrific addition to their offense, as he’s a polished receiver who totaled nearly 3,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his collegiate career with Notre Dame.

.@NDFootball TE Michael Mayer is unstoppable 💪 The 2023 Draft is calling his name 👀 @MMayer1001 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft – April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/9xJYVofwKa — NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2023

Unlike tackle, though, tight end is not necessarily a position of need for New York right now. They have veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah atop the depth chart, and they are developing Jeremy Ruckert, a 2022 draft pick, at the position as well. As enticing as Mayer is, the Jets likely need to find a tackle, center, linebacker, defensive lineman, and safety before adding another tight end.

If Luke Musgrave of Oregon State or Luke Schoonmaker of Michigan is available on Day 3, the Jets could be tempted to select one of them with a later pick. But the best plan is to fill bigger needs on the roster, which is why Mayer should be avoided.