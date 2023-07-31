Aaron Rodgers said he restructured his contract last week because it was the right thing to do for the New York Jets.

By shaving off nearly $35 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, Rodgers put the Jets in position to pursue other key players should they become available.

“What it comes down to … it was the right thing that made me feel best,” Rodgers explained to Peter King of Pro Football Talk.

“I thought it was important they knew how committed I was.”

The day after agreeing to the large pay cut, Rodgers texted free agent running back Dalvin Cook, perhaps to recruit the four-time Pro Bowler. Cook created a stir at Jets training camp Sunday when he dropped in for a formal visit.

Really cool observation from @peter_king after spending some time at #JetsCamp: he noted 18-22 instances of QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) during an hour & 45 minute practice taking time to teach/talk to his teammates individually which included both offensive & defensive… pic.twitter.com/bWNQt6Pdcg — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 29, 2023

But whether Cook does/doesn’t sign with the Jets is not the point. It’s that Rodgers has helped facilitate the possibility that more stars could join the Jets in their quest to win a Super Bowl for the first time since 1969.

“This year, compared to like 2005, the amount of transactions that happen now with guys getting cut and the amount of trades — way more than before. Big names move at the trade deadline now,” Rodgers explained. “I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available that we’d be able to get him.

“I’m very happy with the contract. I feel great about it.”

And the Jets are very happy with their new quarterback. Not only for reworking his contract after being acquired from the Green Bay Packers but how he’s transformed the organization. Everything seems different about the Jets with the future Hall of Famer leading the way.

The commitment to New York is strong for the 39-year-old. Rodgers said last week he doesn’t expect the relationship to be a “one-year-and-done thing.”