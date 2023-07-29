Dalvin Cook was wooed by Aaron Rodgers even before the free agent running back’s visit with the New York Jets this weekend.

Cook told Dan Patrick on Saturday that Rodgers texted him Thursday. That would be the day after the future Hall of Fame quarterback signed off on a restructured contract that saved the Jets $35 million in guaranteed money the next two seasons.

Rodgers took the pay cut so that the Jets could have financial flexibility to acquire available players now and during the season.

“He just sent me a text message, just reaching out,” Cook said with a smile.

Cook deferred to his agent when asked how far apart he and the Jets are on a contract.

The stud running back is expected to workout for the Jets on Sunday and have a physical. He’ll also meet with the coaching staff and front office, notably general manager Joe Douglas.

Cook told Good Morning Football that the Jets are near the “top of the list” of teams he’s interested in and that chances are “pretty high” he’ll sign with New York. Reportedly the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are also interested in the former Minnesota Vikings star, who was selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past four seasons.

“You can’t say no to a good football player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said this week about Cook’s visit.

The Jets are particularly interested in Cook because their No. 1 running back, Breece Hall, is coming back from a torn ACL. If the two shared carries, it would ease pressure on Hall during his recovery and provide a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield for New York.