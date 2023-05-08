Billy Turner has known Aaron Rodgers long enough to have a good read on the New York Jets quarterback. And the offensive tackle didn’t mince words when describing Rodgers’ state of mind since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

“The dude just shows up to work and he’s just so f***ing happy right now,” Turner said on “Mad Dog Sports Radio.”

“He kind of put the middle finger up after they drafted Jordan Love.” New Jets OL Billy Turner on what he sees now that he’s reunited with his former teammate Aaron Rodgers in New York.@LanceMedow pic.twitter.com/8n8V59Ic2a — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) May 6, 2023

Turner, who signed with the Jets as a free agent and was Rodgers’ teammate with the Packers from 2019-21, said a fresh start in New York after 16 seasons in Green Bay has rejuvenated the 39-year-old.

“He’s experiencing something new for the first time in his entire career and it’s cool to be a part of it and watch,” Turner explained.

Rodgers said coming to the Jets is a “dream” and he’s been “pinching myself” about the opportunity in New York. His enthusiasm, leadership and Hall of Fame resume already has made an impression on his new Jets teammates.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson told reporters last week that he’ll be telling his kids one day that he had the chance to play with Rodgers. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker admitted he was “starstruck” by sharing a huddle with the legendary QB.

Coach Saleh on @AaronRodgers12' first full week as a Jet. pic.twitter.com/3IHgvdlg9i — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2023

Turner said there’s no doubt Rodgers is extra motivated by the Packers decision to move on and replace him with Jordan Love at quarterback. Love was Green Bay’s first-round pick in 2020. Rodgers responded by being named NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021.

“I don’t think the Green Bay Packers realized and understood what he had left in the tank,” Turner said. “By them drafting Jordan Love, what did that do to Aaron? Obviously, that added more fuel to the tank. He kind of put the middle finger up when they drafted Jordan Love.”

As for Turner, the 31-year-old will compete with Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell to start at right tackle with the Jets. There’s a chance Becton could battle Duane Brown for the left tackle spot after Jets coach Robert Saleh challenged Becton to earn it this past weekend.