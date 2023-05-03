Aaron Rodgers has already made a massive impression on Garrett Wilson and his New York Jets teammates. Just imagine what it will be like when the future Hall of Fame quarterback actually plays his first game with the Jets four months from now.

“That’s a legend right there, a Hall of Fame player … this is something 20 years, 30 years from now I’ll be able to tell my kid, ‘I played with Aaron Rodgers!’” Wilson said following an offseason workout Wednesday. “The reality of it is, this is awesome.”

Garrett Wilson says it didn't sink in that Aaron Rodgers would be the Jets' quarterback until he caught the first pass from him at practice: "This is something 20-30 years from now, I'll tell my kid – I played with Aaron Rodgers" pic.twitter.com/KrSBhzABhW — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 3, 2023

Garrett Wilson won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season catching a Jets rookie-record 83 passes from the likes of Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler. That his quarterback is now a Super Bowl winner and four-time League MVP isn’t lost on the 22-year-old wide receiver.

“I want to be perfect (for Rodgers),” Wilson explained. “I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be, when I’m supposed to be there. That’s just my mindset.”

The Jets were 7-10 last year, losing their final six games of the season. Zach Wilson was benched twice as the starting quarterback and the offense fell apart down the stretch. New York hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 seasons nor the Super Bowl since 1969.

But with Rodgers acquired from the Green Bay Packers last week, all things seem possible for the Jets now.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You add someone like that (Rodgers) … and we expect to compete with everyone in the league, beat everyone in the league,” Wilson said. “We expect to do that.”

On Tuesday, Rodgers compared Wilson favorably with stud receiver Davante Adams. So, the respect between the 18-year veteran and the Jets number one receiver appears to be mutual.

Something you’ll be seeing a lot of: Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/TQ1PH14Pka — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 1, 2023

Wilson wasn’t the only Jets player singing Rodgers’ praises Wednesday. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said, “ just seeing him in the huddle is a surreal feeling.”

And players on the defensive side of the ball are equally as excited about Rodgers’ arrival on Broadway.

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I was a little starstruck at first,” linebacker Quincy Williams said.

Rodgers tossed bouquets to the Jets during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. Rodgers said he’s been “pinching himself” since the trade was finalized and that it’s a “dream” to come to New York.