The New York Jets made a massive splash this offseason with Aaron Rodgers, giving them not just a veteran presence but a big improvement under center. He and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson will likely form a stellar connection and revitalize the Jets' offense. But they will have way more than that to move the ball and put up points.

New York's offense has a ton of star power. Rodgers will have Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and C.J. Uzomah to pass to and Breece Hall in the backfield with him. The Jets were one of the lowest-scoring teams in the entire NFL. That should change this season.

Hall told NFL Network that the Jets' offense has the flexibility to respond to any type of defense. He said that he can get the offense going on the ground when Rodgers needs it but explained that they have a tone of downfield playmakers, too.

“I mean, with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything,” Hall said, via NFL Network. “If you don't want to load the box, Aaron is fine with handing me off the ball all day. If you do, we've got the RPOs, we've got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us, as well. And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbones of our defense to rely on. So, we're excited for that, for sure.”

Hall is still recovering from an ACL tear but he was in the midst of a great rookie season, posting 681 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in seven games. Getting him back will give the Jets the unpredictability that every great offense needs. If he can be a workhorse — which, again is a lot to ask from someone coming off of an ACL tear — he can aptly take pressure off of his aging quarterback.

Rodgers may be 39 years of age but he will have plenty of younger talent to lean on with the Jets. A lot of his struggles from last season can be partly explained by the Green Bay Packers' stunning inability to get a veteran receiving core around him. The Jets have a mix of veterans and young stars that should make the offense powerful.