The New York Jets and their fans are still reeling from Aaron Rodgers' opening game injury against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers played less than five snaps for the Jets in Week 1 of the season, and speculation is it could be his last game action of the year.

The latest rumors have pegged Rodgers as suffering from an achilles injury. The alleged culprit for Rodgers' injury was called out in no uncertain terms by Packers lineman and former Rodgers blind side protector David Bakhtiari.

With Zach Wilson leading yet another anemic effort by the Jets' offense against the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, NFL Twitter ran wild with rumors and speculation on Monday night as fans attempted to make light of Rodgers injury replacement possibilities in an effort to cope with the loss of the former league MVP.

The latest fan rumors center around the possible return of Carson Wentz to the National Football League. Wentz is a former top five pick who has had a much more accomplished career than the young BYU-raised quarterback Wilson.

Wentz has better measurables on paper according to conventional wisdom and has led teams to some measure of success in the past. Fans went wild with the memes and speculation regarding a possible addition of Wentz as Rodgers' alleged forthcoming successor.

The Jets GM racing to find Carson Wentz phone number… pic.twitter.com/MGZD0LWezU — Alan Covington (@Alan_Covington) September 12, 2023

Wentz said this past spring that he is determined to continue playing in the NFL. His career may have hit a snag, but the former North Dakota State signal caller sounded serious about returning to the NFL. It remains to be seen whether Wentz would be a good fit for the Jets, but that didn't stop NFL Twitter from throwing out possible scenarios.

Carson Wentz going to sign with Jets in the morning pic.twitter.com/h6heCuvtbv — B. (@BaderThfc) September 12, 2023

Comparisons were made to classic movies as Jets fans pondered whether Wilson is polished enough to fill in for Rodgers.

Carson Wentz coming to save the Jets season pic.twitter.com/gXRDNOYAOa — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) September 12, 2023

The Jets trailed the Bills by a touchdown headed toward the fourth quarter on Monday evening. The team plays the Cowboys in Week 2.