Choosing between Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers to play quarterback is not the only thing on Joe Douglas’ to-do list for the New York Jets this offseason. And on Tuesday the Jets general manager dropped some hints as to what the future holds for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Williams is in line for a big-money contract extension after being selected to his first Pro Bowl and named First Team All-Pro this past season. Douglas said contract talks are underway to keep the Jets most valuable player in New York long term.

“We’ve had several good discussions with Quinnen since the season and we feel really good about where we’re at,” Douglas explained Tuesday at the NFL Combine. “We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way.”

That’s a positive update considering Williams said he’ll skip voluntary OTAs if not signed beforehand. He also could choose to sit out training camp if a deal is not done by July, but Douglas’ tone seems to indicate that talks are progressing in the right direction.

Mekhi Becton and his 5th-year option

The Jets have a difficult decision looming regarding Becton. They must decide whether or not to pick up Becton’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract ($13.6 million guaranteed). Though the massive tackle was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft, this is no slam-dunk decision. Becton played one game the past two seasons because of knee injuries and missed all of 2022. He’s also battled weight issues, though Becton has taken to social media often recently to show what excellent shape he’s in.

Douglas did not commit to picking up the fifth-year option, but it appears that very well will be the case.

“We don’t have to make a decision on the fifth-year option until after the draft,” Douglas explained. “I think in the 2020 season, you saw what a healthy Mekhi can do on the football field and how dominant a player he was early in his rookie year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been frustrating from an injury standpoint. But I can tell you that Mekhi is in as good a place as I’ve seen him in a long time and he’s worked his tail off and he wants to be the best player he can be for the New York Jets.”

Maybe it’s reading between the lines, but the Jets do not seem ready to walk away from Becton, who could still be a cornerstone at tackle for the franchise. And if they do pick up that option, it also appears he’ll remain teammates with Williams, based on the intel from the GM on Tuesday.