The New York Jets had a “fantastic visit” with Derek Carr 10 days ago, according to general manager Joe Douglas, and are eager for their second meeting with the free-agent quarterback this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“He left a strong impression with everybody,” Douglas said Tuesday. “Obviously with Derek, he’s a high-level producer. But really, a phenomenal person. Just spending time with him, very authentic, ultra-intelligent, very comfortable in his own skin. And highly competitive. … a lot of things to like.”

Douglas would not say if the Jets made a contract offer to the 31-year-old but did confirm they will meet again with Carr this week. Carr previously visited the Jets at their facility in Florham, Park, New Jersey.

The GM did add that signing a veteran quarterback as a free agent will be weighed against giving up draft picks and/or players in a trade to acquire one. With a stated history of not wanting to deal top draft picks, Douglas may be tipping his hand that Carr is a better fit in that way than Aaron Rodgers, who remains under contract to the Green Bay Packers.

“We’re looking at every option and that will play a part in the decision,” Douglas said.

As for how long it may take the Jets to land a starting quarterback this offseason, Douglas said there is no timetable.

“I think everyone would like it done sooner rather than later, but everyone has their own process,” he said.

Specifically, about Carr, Douglas said he expected the former Las Vegas Raiders signal caller to take his time to make his decision. Carr reportedly will also meet with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers this week.

“This is the first time he’s been a free agent … and being around him, seeing how smart a person he is, he’s going to be thorough with his process to make sure him and his family end up in the right destination,” Douglas explained.

Since Rodgers is still a member of another team, Douglas could not discuss him. He did say he’s spoken to many general managers about many things, including possible trades, but advised reporters to ask Packers GM Brian Gutekunst about Rodgers.

Gutekunst said Tuesday that he’s had no conversations with Rodgers since the season ended.

NFL free agency begins March 15 and it’s expected that Carr would prefer to be signed by then. Carr became a free agent immediately after the Raiders released him Feb. 14, giving him a month’s worth of a head start on other free agent QBs like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith, whom the Jets were linked to in a report Monday.