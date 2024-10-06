Not much went well for the New York Jets in London against the Minnesota Vikings but Garrett Wilson did come close to setting a new NFL record in the game. Unfortunately, the record was not a desirable one and told the story of the difficulty Aaron Rodgers had throwing the ball.

Wilson remained the focal point of the Jets' offense, receiving a massive target share with 22 looks from Rodgers. However, he turned those targets into just 13 catches for 101 receiving yards, marking the third-fewest yards for a player who saw over 20 targets in a single game in NFL history.

In the 23-17 loss, Rogers attempted 54 passes but completed just 29 of them for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. One of his turnovers led to a touchdown for Vikings' linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel while another was taken by Stephon Gilmore with under a minute left in the game to seal it.

Wilson's 101 yards still led the Jets in that department with tight end Tyler Conklin second on the team with 55 yards. Wilson also added a score to his stat line, accounting for one of Rodgers' two touchdowns on the afternoon, the other one to Allen Lazard.

Jets drop to 2-3 with loss to Vikings in London

Not long ago the Jets were 2-1 after rattling off consecutive wins over the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans but have since lost their last two to go below .500. In both of New York's recent losses the offense has struggled, putting up just nine points against the Denver Broncos and 17 against Minnesota.

Through five games, Rodgers has an uncharacteristically poor 7:4 touchdown-interception ratio that was hurt by his three-turnover game in Week 5. Of his seven total scores, four have gone to longtime teammate Allen Lazard.

For as poorly as the Jets' offense has played out of the gate, the team's defense has been stellar aside from the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Led by All-Pro caliber players Sauce Gardner, CJ Mosley and Quinnen Williams, the New York allowed just 29 total points from Week 2 to Week 4 and limited Sam Darnold to 179 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in the Week 5 loss.

The team will have a tall task attempting to get back on track in Week 6 with a divisional clash against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. New York opened the season in the first Monday Night Football game of the season, losing to the 49ers 32-19.