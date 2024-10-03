With superstar wide receiver Davante Adams expressing his desire to be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets are the obvious destination people have in mind so he could reunite with Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett. Before the Jets head to London to take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Hackett was asked if the offense could use a veteran receiver who has familiarity with Rodgers and the offensive system.

“Oh, right now, I'm looking forward to getting over to London,” Nathaniel Hackett said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “That's all I've been thinking about.”

Although Adams was not specifically mentioned in the question, it is easy to make the conclusion that the question was about him. Until Adams is traded, or the Raiders decide to keep him, the Jets will have these types of questions looming around them. New York is in a short window with Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback. Naturally, a trade for someone like Adams makes sense, as he would supercharge the offense, and he fits the timeline. Rodgers looked good in the first three weeks, especially against the New England Patriots in Week 3, but the offense struggled mightily against the Denver Broncos, who admittedly are a very talented defense.

The Jets are going to keep facing talented defensive teams in the AFC this season, so it makes sense for reporters to ask about Adams. He has an established connection with Rodgers that flourished when they were with Hackett in Green Bay. Add Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen into the picture and on paper it is a very dangerous offense.

Jets look to rebound from rough loss to Broncos

The Jets were hoping to be 3-1 going into this Sunday's game against the Vikings, but ultimately the Broncos defense was too much. Despite Bo Nix and the Denver offense not mustering up much offense, the Jets' offense was not able to put enough points on the board.

It will not get any easier this week against Minnesota with Brian Flores calling the defensive plays. Rodgers and the rest of the unit will have to be on top of things. It is also an interesting game on the other side, as former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is on track for his best season as a pro. He is finding a lot of success in Kevin O'Connell's system.

With Adams rumors looming, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top this weekend, as the Jets have more tough games coming after this one.