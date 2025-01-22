The New York Jets have found their new head coach in Aaron Glenn. From the moment his hiring was announced, Glenn has received nothing but the strongest of endorsements across the NFL world.

JJ Watt has become the latest to give the Jets their flowers for bringing in Glenn. As New York looks to return to prominence, Watt believes Glenn is the perfect voice to lead the charge, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“I like it. I think every single person you talk to talks about how prepared and ready he is to be a head coach,” Watt said. “How they think he's going to have great success.”

“The fact that he was a first-round pick for the Jets, he was a scout for the Jets. From having a passion about it and not just being an outsider whose never had any connection before, he's going to want to do something great with that,” Watt continued. “He's going to want to change the fortunes, he's going to want to be the one to take it to that next level. Now obviously you've got to figure some things out there, the quarterback situation. But, you win in New York, you can basically write your own ticket in that city.”

Alongside his connection to the team, Glenn was brought in for his defensive prowess. He's walking into a strong situation, as the Jets finished the 2024 campaign ranked third in total defense, allowing 313.8 yards per game. While Glenn's defense dealt with injuries across the board, the Lions still finished the year ranked seventh in scoring defense, allowing 20.1 YPG. But both sides together, and it's a match that will terrify every single opponent.

Now, as Watt mentioned, the offense is a bit of a question mark. Whoever New York hires as their next general manager will have plenty of decisions to make at quarterback. Glenn will be asked to help guide the ship, and ensure the offense can find some life in their new era.

But for a Jets team that has looked lifeless at times, Aaron Glenn provides a jolt. He wanted to be in New York, as head coach of the Jets. He got his wish and now the franchise is hoping to turn a new lead. JJ Watt thinks they're certainly primed to do so.