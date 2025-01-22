The New York Jets identified their top choice for the team’s head coach vacancy. Aaron Glenn quickly became the frontrunner for the Jets’ job after the Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional round.

While the Jets had a brazen plan to keep Glenn in the building until the two sides reached an agreement, the Lions’ defensive coordinator left New York’s facilities without a deal in place. However, “a substantial offer was made and the Jets’ job ‘is his if he wants it,’” according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz on X.

Schultz noted that Glenn headed back to Detroit on Woody Johnson’s plane. He has an interview scheduled with the New Orleans Saints later this week – a meeting the Jets were hoping to nullify with their proffer.

Glenn is undoubtedly New York’s top choice for the head coach opening and the feeling is reportedly mutual as Glenn has been described by sources as being very interested in the job. Although the Saints have also shown interest in Glenn, the Jets are considered his first choice.

Glenn broke into the NFL with New York when the team selected him 12th overall in the 1994 draft. He spent the first eight years of his playing career with the Jets and, after retiring following the 2008 season, he went on to work for New York as a personnel scout in 2012.

Will Aaron Glenn become the Jets’ next head coach?

Glenn spent the last four years as the Lions’ defensive coordinator. In 2024 Detroit boasted the league's seventh-ranked scoring defense, allowing 20.1 points per game despite a number of devastating injuries.

The Jets suffered yet another massively disappointing season in 2024. While the team was expected to contend for a championship, New York finished 5-12 and failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year – the longest drought in North American sports. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss in London and GM Joe Douglas was sent packing less than two months later.

Without a general manager, team owner Woody Johnson has been leading the interview process as New York attempts to restaff and reboot for 2025. In addition to Glenn, the Jets have shown interest in Lance Newmark for the open GM role. Newmark is currently the assistant general manager for the Commanders.

Although Glenn left New York without a deal, the Jets are hoping their offer was enough to land the talented coach. While Schultz reports he’s still putting his coaching staff together, Lions’ linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard could follow Glenn to New York to take the defensive coordinator role. Detroit’s quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell is in the running for offensive coordinator if Glenn ultimately accepts the Jets’ job.