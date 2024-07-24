Aaron Rodgers' second season with the New York Jets didn't get off to a great start, as the quarterback missed mandatory minicamp during what was later revealed to be a trip to Egypt. Rodgers of course only played a few snaps for the Jets last year before going down with an injury, so to say that Jets fans were frustrated with his absence to start this season would be an understatement.

Many fans were wondering what the fines may look like for one of the game's most recognizable figures skipping out on mandatory practice, and now Rodgers himself has revealed that the fines were “a little more than” $50,000, per Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Rodgers also broke down his mindset about the trip and how it originated from an honest mistake.

“Aaron Rodgers says he has been a fan of Egypt for three decades and planned his trip based on the previous year's mandatory minicamp schedule, which was different this year. Rodgers acknowledges that he understood the consequences of missing mandatory minicamp and accepted the fines,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X. “Rodgers says missing that time was a bigger deal outside the building than it was inside the building.”

“I’m an adult, I knew it what I was getting into, I knew what the fine would be,” said Rodgers, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X.

Of course, Rodgers is more than able to pay off some fines at this point in his financial journey, but the real issue, at least for Jets fans, is that the quarterback hasn't really done anything with the team, at least not enough to warrant sitting out mandatory practices and assuming that his teammates might not have reservations about it.

In any case, the season is set to get underway in September.