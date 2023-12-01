The New York Jets are hoping for a return from Aaron Rodgers sometime this season, and a blunt message has fans pondering the possibilities.

The Jets have been led by Zach Wilson and most recently Tim Boyle at the quarterback position this season, but the original plan revolved around former Packers star and Green Bay legend Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers' infamous Achilles injury has left fans wondering what might come next for the former California Golden Bears star quarterback and first round NFL draft pick.

Footage of Rodgers practicing was revealed recently to the media, catching many fans off-guard. Wide receiver Allen Lazard's reaction after being ruled inactive against the Dolphins was revealed.

Many fans have wondered whether Rodgers' talk of returning before the end of the season has been serious or not. A six-word message revealed by reporter Zack Rosenblatt is revealing more information on that very topic.

Rodgers' Blunt Message to Fans

One of the biggest concerns with returning from an injury as severe as the one Rodgers had is the possibility of another injury.

Rodgers shared his thoughts on the possibility of such an occurrence on Thursday.

“In my opinion there’s not a downside to coming back and reinjuring it,” the Jets QB Rodgers said, noting that he would have plenty of time to rehab any possible injury before next season.

Fans React to Rodgers News

Fans reacted in a variety of different ways on social media.

“This man has four MVPs, I'm not questioning anything he says honestly,” one Jets fan said in response.

“How is this a real quote,” another fan added with a laughing emoji.

Another Jets fan sounded the alarm about what could happen.

“The worst that could happen behind THAT offensive line,” they wondered aloud in the comments section.