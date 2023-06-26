Keegan Bradley feels as though he's on top of the world right now after winning the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut Sunday. Immediately after his victory, Bradley got a ton of congratulatory messages, including from the likes of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bradley is a fan of the New England Patriots, so even if Aaron Rodgers is a good friend of his, he will always be a big supporter of the team from Foxborough.

“Aaron Rodgers. That meant a lot, even though he plays for the Jets now,” Keegan Bradley said after his win, via Joel Beall of Golf Digest.

Bradley won the Travelers Championship by three strokes, finishing with a 23-under 257 to outlast the pair of Brian Harman and Zac Blair. Both Harman and Blair had a T-2 with 20-under 260.

Apart from Aaron Rodgers and MJ, Bradley also revealed he got messages from the likes of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and Baba Booey.

“It's such a cool—when you get a text from an athlete it hits different because they know what goes into doing something like this and it means a lot,” Bradley added.

With his win this weekend, Bradley now has two wins in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His first victory was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP last October. Overall in his career so far, Bradley has six PGA Tour wins.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he must have his adrenaline flowing after Bradley's win. An inspired Rodgers is always going to be a good thing for his team.