While Aaron Rodgers wants to make his return from injury to the Jets this season, many around the league are skeptical.

Since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, the New York Jets have dealt with a litany of quarterback problems. Despite the severity of the injury, Rodgers has seemed keen to make his return to the Jets this season.

However, Rodgers actually making his return is a different story. If the quarterback wants to play and the doctors clear him, Rodgers is expected to make his return. However, with the Jets out of playoff contention, many believe New York will eventually shut Rodgers down, via Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Rodgers return?

Rodgers making his return so quick would be a medical anomaly. That has been one of the biggest reasons why the quarterback has been adamant on returning. However, with $35 million guaranteed and a much brighter outlook in 2024, it's seeming less and less probable that the Jets would want to risk it. With it being Aaron Rodgers however, he seemingly will get the final say.

Still, outside of pride, it doesn't make much sense for Rodgers to return this season; a feeling echoed by many around the NFL. With their 4-7 record, New York would need quite the turnaround the make the playoffs. With the recent quarterback play, that doesn't seem likely. Even if Rodgers returned late in the season, it seems far too late to make an impact.

Aaron Rodgers will do what he is going to do. However, the signs continue to point to him making his return at the start of the 2024 season. Then, the Jets will pray it lasts longer than a week.