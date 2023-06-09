So far, so good as far as the relationship between New York Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson is concerned.

What could have been an uncomfortable situation when Rodgers was acquired from the Green Bay Packers to supplant Wilson as QB 1 on the Jets seems anything but.

In fact, Rodgers shared a laugh about their relationship on Friday.

“He's been incredible,” Rodgers said of Wilson. “He hasn't made my life h**l every day.”

Aaron Rodgers when asked how Zach Wilson has handled the situation he’s been in this offseason: “He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/aWR2i3Ghr8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 9, 2023

The last part of what he said refers to Wilson's comments at the end of last season. When asked at the time how he'd react if the Jets acquired a veteran quarterback in the offseason, Wilson replied, “I'll make his life hell every day.”

Well, the Jets traded for a future Hall of Famer to replace the struggling No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 draft. And their relationship is anything but troublesome.

Told about Rodgers' quip, Wilson had a zinger of his own Friday.

“I mean how old is he? 40? He's like double my age and I'm like ‘You're like the bigger brother I never had and sometimes your little brother needs to make your life hell,'” Wilson said.

After two seasons in the pressure cooker as the Jets starting QB, Zach Wilson said he feels more relaxed with Aaron Rodgers in New York. He added that they spent time together in California even before a trade with Green Bay was finalized. Rodgers and Wilson have had a friendly relationship since Wilson was drafted and word circulated that Rodgers was his idol growing up.

"Right now, I'm having a ton of fun – more fun than I've had. That's the QB room, being with Aaron…every single day, there's so much to learn." – Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/xiT6CSTeUH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

“Right now, I'm having a ton of fun, more fun than I've had,” Wilson said.

The 23-year-old added he's “psyched” that Rodgers is with the Jets.

Coach Robert Saleh said earlier in OTAs that he believes learning first-hand from Rodgers will benefit Wilson. That they appear to be on such good terms already is best for all involved.