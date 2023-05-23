Zach Wilson may already be reaping the benefits of Aaron Rodgers’ arrival with the New York Jets.

The 23-year-old looked good at OTAs on Tuesday, zipping the ball with accuracy and confidence during 7-on-7 drills, according to reports. Wilson completed 9-of -10 passes, including a beauty he dropped in the arms of Garrett Wilson just out of the reach of cornerback DJ Reed down the left sideline.

Sure, it’s drills in May with no pass rush and no fans in the stands. But after all the angst with Wilson last season, when he was benched twice and seemed to regress after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, his play on Tuesday was a sight for sore eyes for the Jets.

Part of the reason for that is Wilson is no longer the No. 1 quarterback. Replaced by Aaron Rodgers this offseason, Wilson is learning from a future Hall-of-Famer, one who happens to be his boyhood idol.

“He’s been a sponge,” coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson.

Saleh added that Wilson been extremely positive, despite losing his starting job to Rodgers. And the coach believes Wilson can come out of the situation an even better quarterback just by learning from one of the greatest to play the position in the NFL.

“I think Zach has handled this as good as a professional can handle this,” Saleh said. “I’m excited for him because I think he’s approaching this in a way that he can grow from this. There’s no doubt in my mind that Zach is going to get so much better from this experience and I am confident that he will turn into the player we know he can be.”

Wilson was the first quarterback to take reps Tuesday. Rodgers did not take part in drills and appeared to have tweaked something, but he remained on the field offering advice and encouragement.

Earlier in the day, Saleh called Rodgers “a kid in an old man’s body.”

Last week, NFL analyst and former quarterback Alex Smith ripped Saleh and the Jets for mishandling Wilson. Smith contended the Jets did the young QB no favors by handing him the starting job as a rookie and not having a veteran quarterback on the roster to learn from.

Wilson is 8-14 as a starter his first two seasons, completing 55.2 percent of his passes and throwing 18 picks to 15 touchdowns. Saleh advised him at the end of last season to go away, forget about football and read a book to clear his head from a brutal 2022 campaign.