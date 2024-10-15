The New York Jets fell to the Buffalo Bills in a nail-biter for their Week 6 matchup on Monday Night Football. Despite an Aaron Rodgers-special 52-yard Hail Mary to Allen Lazard that cut the Bills' lead to 20-17, Josh Allen and the Bills pulled out the win thanks to Rodgers' interception on their final drive. Afterward, Aaron Rodgers could only watch the Bills run out the clock and think about wasting the Jets' biggest chance to win.

Just check out this photo shared by Fox Sports NFL on X, formerly Twitter, showing the Jets quarterback with a concerned look on his face, watching the Bills run away with the game.

Week 6: Bills def. Jets

Of course, this moment didn't escape the attention of the fans, who flocked under the post to share their reactions and sentiments.

First, @ColtsMediaGuy uploaded a meme imagining the reactions of Jets fans watching them lose to the Bills in heartbreaking fashion in Week 6.

Next, the user @Nljigakulive referenced the Jets firing Robert Saleh after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, which pushed some fans to speculate that Aaron Rodgers may have had a hand in it.

“Got saleh fired for nothing lmao,” the user said.

Another user @WorldwideHaven regretted the Jets trading Zach Wilson to the Broncos. Once the former No. 2 pick didn't quite pan out for the Jets, the team let him go after acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

Meanwhile @Dockmanin916 has more or less demanded the Jets trade for Davante Adams, the disgruntled wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders who may decide to stay in Vegas, after all. Adams had played with Rodgers for the Packers before they sent him to the Raiders.

“If they don't get this man ADAMS they jets aren't serious,” the user said.

Finally, the user @lbcrypto420 referenced what fans say is Rodgers' penchant of blaming everyone but himself after big losses.

“Threw the game losing int 2 weeks in a row and will blame his team or coaches,” their comment read.

Additionally, these fan reactions weren't the only setbacks for the Jets in Week 6. Legendary coach Bill Belichick absolutely cooked their defense, while star safety Chuck Clark left the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury.