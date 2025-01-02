Although Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide on his playing future for 2025, the New York Jets quarterback acknowledges that Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins could mark the end of his NFL career.

Aaron Rodgers shared with reporters that he's “trying to stay in the moment” as Week 18 approaches, with plenty on his mind. However, fans might be relieved to know they won’t have to hear about any darkness retreats this time, as Rodgers made it clear that’s off the table.

Aaron Rodgers joking about another darkness retreat

“Probably darkness again. Nah, I think I'm done with that. I won't be doing any darkness retreats this offseason,” said the Jets quarterback via Rich Cimini's post on X (formerly Twitter)

Following the 2022 season, Rodgers' future with the Packers was equally unclear, and retirement seemed likely. He took a darkness retreat in Oregon, spending four days in isolation. Afterward, he emerged rejuvenated and ready to play, ultimately choosing to join the Jets.

Rodgers explained that this season felt almost like his rookie year due to the lack of a break, as he spent the entire time rehabilitating from a torn Achilles tendon.

It's understandable that Rodgers would feel mentally drained after navigating the challenges of rehab and jumping straight into his first full season with the Jets.

The future Hall of Famer also raised eyebrows when he described his Jets tenure as “the best two years of my life.” Considering the injuries and off-field controversies that have marked his time in New York, it’s hard to imagine he’ll reflect on this chapter with unreserved fondness, particularly when compared to his storied career with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers has one year left on his contract, with a $2.5 million non-guaranteed base salary. He is also owed a $35 million option bonus before the start of the regular season, and his cap hit would be $23.5 million. This is a factor the new management will need to evaluate.

If Rodgers is either released or retires, the Jets would face a $49 million dead money charge next year, unless they designate him as a June 1 cut. In that case, they could spread the charge over two years.

Uncertainties around Rodgers future

Questions persist about the 41-year-old quarterback's future, with no clear timeline for resolution. In 2022, Rodgers waited until March to announce his return to the Packers, while his move to the Jets was finalized in April 2023, mere days ahead of the NFL Draft.

If Rodgers' tenure with the Jets is indeed nearing its end, his next move could go in either direction—he might pursue a fresh start with another team or choose to step away from the game entirely.

Rodgers is clearly feeling the effects of Father Time. This season, he has posted 3,623 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a 48.3 QBR—his second-lowest in a full campaign, according to Pro Football Reference. Looking ahead to 2025, there’s little cause for optimism regarding a resurgence.

This likely isn’t how Rodgers envisioned the conclusion of his career. However, even if his performance doesn’t see a major uptick, joining another team could offer him the opportunity to finish his journey with a contending roster.

The four-time NFL MVP and the Jets have fallen short of expectations in 2024. Gang Green heads into Week 18 with a 4-12 record, leading to the dismissal of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.