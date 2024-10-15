The New York Jets were on a run to either tie the game or win it against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, but Aaron Rodgers threw a pick late in the quarter. After the game, Rodgers explained what happened on the interception, and what wide receiver Mike Williams was supposed to do on the play.

“It's two vertical [routes],” Rodgers said after the game. “Allen [Lazard] is down the seam and Mike's down the red line. I'm looking at Allen, he puts his hand up and three guys go with him. So I'm throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I peek my eyes back there, [Williams] is running an in-breaker.

“He's got to be on the red line.”

The red line is the red stripe that is on practice fields to help receivers with their routes. If Williams had ran the correct route and connected with Rodgers, the Jets would have been in a good position to score with a little less than two minutes left.

Aaron Rodgers frustrated over Jets' loss

The Jets have lost their third game in a row by one score, and Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem to be too thrilled.

“We need to get going,” Rodgers said after the game. “This was a golden opportunity. Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway.”

Rodgers had a few words about the officiating, as the Jets and the Bills combined for 22 penaltied and 204 yards.

“It seemed a little ridiculous. Some of [the calls] seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me. That's not roughing the passer.” Rodgers said. “You might as well play Sarcastaball if we're going to call those things. And I thought the one on [Javon] Kinlaw wasn't roughing the passer, either.”

Rodgers threw for a season-high 294 yards with two touchdowns, but it still wasn't enough to get past the Bills. Some of the same problems they had while Robert Saleh was head coach happened in this game. In the red zone, Rodgers was 3-for-8, and those are the moments that they'd like to capitalize on.

“I thought we were going to have a big night on offense,” Rodgers said. “Again, this should have been a 30-plus point game on offense, and this shouldn't even be a conversation.”

The Jets will be on primetime again next week, but this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers.