His move to the New York Jets has taken some stress out of Aaron Rodgers' life. The 19-year NFL veteran is a newcomer in new surroundings and seems to be adapting well to the Jets' environment.

Rodgers has changed as a player and as a person throughout his career and has realized some of that change during his first couple of months with the Jets.

“Maybe earlier in my career I was a little more easily angered. Now I feel like I'm a little less triggered as I've gotten older,” Rodgers said.

The Jets recently opened up training camp and fans got to see their first glimpse at Rodgers in a Jets jersey. New York enters the 2023 season with lofty expectations after trading for the four-time MVP in the offseason. Rodgers is tasked with leading New York to the playoffs and making a deep run, something that doesn’t seem to faze him as training camp begins.

Rodgers' last season with the Green Bay Packers was not very smooth and it's no secret he was unhappy this offseason. The Jets made their move and believe they are now among the true championship contenders in the NFL thanks to the addition of Rodgers.

A milder and more relaxed Aaron Rodgers is a good thing for the Jets in 2023. If he can regain his MVP form and carry New York, exciting things can be on the horizon for both player and team this season. 2023 could be a memorable season for the Jets and their fans.