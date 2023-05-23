It’s safe to say New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is smitten with his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Meeting with reporters on the second day of OTAs on Tuesday, Saleh called Rodgers “a kid in an old man’s body” and praised the future Hall of Famer for helping make the Jets one of “6-8 teams that have a legitimate shot” to win the Super Bowl this season.

"I think he's one of the more thoughtful athletes I've been around." – Coach Saleh on @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/kPkOY51Pcd — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 23, 2023

“I think he’s one of the more thoughtful athletes I’ve been around in terms of how caring he is about people,” Saleh said about Rodgers. “I’m not just talking about how he interacts with coaches and teammates … he is a very thoughtful, kind person. That part is actually refreshing.”

Rodgers arrival from the Green Bay Packers this offseason has transformed the Jets organization, internally and externally. A team that’s missed the playoffs 12 seasons in a row, the Jets will be featured in five primetime games in 2023 and will host the first-ever Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins.

More importantly, the four-time NFL MVP is raising expectations and professionalism within the organization. It’s already been noticed on the field and in meeting rooms. And Rodgers is affecting all areas of the organization in a positive way.

TD so clean, @AaronRodgers12 even faked out the camera pic.twitter.com/Y0iPx2IDPR — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 22, 2023

Saleh also praised Rodgers for understanding that he needs to bring his new teammates along with Nathaniel Hackett’s offensive system. The 39-year-old played previously for New York’s new offensive coordinator, so he’s in a position to coach up his teammates.

“He knows in order for him to be his best, he has to help everyone around him be their best,” Saleh explained.

If Aaron Rodgers is at his best this season, it’s likely great things lie ahead for the Jets.