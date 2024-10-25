Losers of four straight games, the New York Jets are in a death spiral. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones, former teammate to Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers, believes another Jets loss could unravel the whole team. While on FOX Sports' The Facility, Jones shared what it will mean if New York drops this upcoming Week 8 road game against the New England Patriots.

“There’s a bunch of questions that are going to happen. Should we keep Aaron Rodgers next year? What are we going to do with Davante Adams? Should we sign Garrett Wilson? Obviously, who is going to be the next head coach? There’s going to be so many questions in New York if they lose this game and you fall to 2 – 6. I’m not going to lie, those are my brothers, we Face Timed them and all on the show, those are my brothers.

“If you go to 2 – 6 that’s a wrap. I don’t care about no 2% chance or none of that, it’s a wrap. Now, as you're taking the field, how can I stay healthy so I can get to Cabo and chill with the girly or wife, whatever, because it’s over. You're not going to the playoffs. There's too many solid teams in the AFC that you ain't going to be able to climb back up the hill.”

The only teams that the Jets have beaten this year are the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, two of three one-win teams in the AFC.

It's already been over for the Jets

Mathematically speaking, the Jets are certainly still playoff eligible, even with a loss to the Patriots. But Woody Johnson didn't bring in Aaron Rodgers and trade for Davante Adams to squeak into the AFC playoffs as the seventh seed.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith took Rodgers to task for his inability to lead the Jets.

“On the defensive side of the ball, I don’t think we can argue that he (Robert Saleh) didn't do his job,” Smith said. “Then you can say Aaron Rodgers was there, brought in to be the savior of the franchise because they were presumably just a quarterback away. Ultimately the answer to this question has to be Aaron Rodgers. But not because you went and got him, it’s because of what he has done since he arrived as a leader.”

On the bright side, the Jets persuaded Haason Reddick to end his holdout, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“Haason Reddick will, in fact, play on Sunday, per Jeff Ulbrich. They just have to activate him from the exempt list.”

The Jets are on the road in Week 8, facing the Patriots on Sunday, October 27, at 1:00 p.m. EST.