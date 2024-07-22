The New York Jets made a big bet when they traded for QB Aaron Rodgers more than a year ago. The 40-year-old signal caller came to New York expecting to take the Jets on a deep playoff run in 2023. However, an unfortunate Achilles injury sidelined Rodgers for the entire 2023 season. He will look to make good on that promise in 2024 — but it remains an open question how long he'll continue to play in the NFL.

Rodgers recently appeared on Pardon My Take and shared his current thoughts regarding retirement.

“I don't know. I'm not sure,” Rodgers said when asked how many more NFL seasons he had left in him, per SI.com's Madison Williams. “This one, for sure. I wanted to do two good ones to give us a chance to retire a Jet, win two Super Bowls.”

This is a pretty cryptic update from Rodgers, though we shouldn't have expected something definitive.

It is interesting to hear that Rodgers initially wanted to play two seasons for the Jets. This can be interpreted in a couple different ways. First is that maybe Rodgers does not plan on playing past the 2024 season, which would fulfill that two-year commitment. On the other hand, he may want to put together two good seasons with the Jets, which could suggest he returns in 2025.

His health will play a big factor as well. We've never seen a 40-year-old QB come back from such a devastating injury, especially one suffered so late into his career.

We will learn a lot about how much Rodgers physically has left in him later this fall.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on minicamp absence with claim about how words can be ‘deceiving'

Aaron Rodgers has finally addressed one of the biggest Jets storylines of the summer.

Rodgers made headlines when he missed some of New York's mandatory OTAs earlier this summer.

Rodgers also addressed this situation on Pardon My Take.

“They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want and say, ‘This is the minicamp week,' which makes it somehow more mandatory than the other weeks,” Rodgers said.

“But it was an OTA schedule,” Rodgers continued. “That's how words can be a little deceiving from time to time. They can make a story out of the fact that I missed minicamp, but it was really two OTA days, but [I] came to the first 10.”

Rodgers is correct that headlines can make the situation seem more dire than it actually is. However, it does not explain why he decided to leave his team while they prepare for an incredibly important season.

Ultimately, nobody will care about this story in September if Rodgers comes back looking like his old self.