Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are currently ramping up for what is going to be a highly consequential 2024 season that will decide a lot about the future course of the franchise. Rodgers of course was forced to miss essentially the entire 2023 season after going down with an Achilles injury just a few snaps into the first game, and the Jets struggled mightily in his absence, rotating through a Motley crew of quarterbacks and ultimately missing out on the playoffs.

One of the few bright spots on offense for New York a season ago was the play of running back Breece Hall, who was drafted by the team in 2022 out of Iowa and continued to show flashes of success throughout this past season.

With Rodgers expected to be fully ready to go heading into the 2024 campaign, it seems that no one is more excited about the prospects of playing alongside one of the game's all time greats than Hall himself.

“I’m going to be one of his best friends, just him coming off his injury and you know me being the bell cow of the team,” said Hall, via the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, presented by FanDuel. “I'm going to be getting the ball the most other than him. I'm going to be touching the ball the most. So for me it's just you know I'm trying to put our team in the best position possible. And then I want everybody to you know kind of follow, obviously we're following Aaron's lead, but I feel like everybody looks at me as well in that same aspect if I'm the best playmaker on the team. So you know our offense goes as I go.”

What is the Jets' ceiling in 2024?

New York fans are certainly hoping that the answer to that question is a Super Bowl championship.

Of course, a large part of this will come down to just how healthy Rodgers truly is, and, at the age of 40 years old, if he even has that much left in the tank when healthy. Rodgers actually began showing some signs of decline several years ago during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers but ultimately ended up winning two more league MVP awards after that, making it unclear at this juncture whether he is still capable of performing like a top five quarterback in the league or if he is truly on the way down.

The Jets' defense should once again be solid as it was a season ago under head coach Robert Saleh, and the team has plenty of weapons on offense around Rodgers, including both Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

With all of these pieces in place, it figures that anything short of at least a deep playoff run, if not a championship victory, would be considered a disappointment for a Jets fanbase that is starving for postseason success.

In any case, the season will get underway in early September with a very tough road test against the San Francisco 49ers.