Will Robert Saleh and the Jets with Tim Boyle alongside Zach Wilson hold on before Aaron Rodgers returns to the squad?

The New York Jets have been trying to find an effective offensive engine to lead their squad. Robert Saleh deemed Zach Wilson the most worthy but that was eventually thrown out of the window. Tim Boyle was thought out of the next answer to their air attack until he was not. Now, the best they could do is hold on until Aaron Rodgers comes back from a grueling injury. He even outlined when they have to hang around before a late-season playoff run takes place.

Aaron Rodgers' target date in his return comes as a Christmas miracle for Jets fans. He plans to go back on the field on their December 24th game which will have him matchup against a blazing Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The Jets quarterback even outlined how much progress he has achieved with Robert Saleh and the Jets, “I can throw, I can drop back, I can do some things in a small circle but I don’t think I can protect myself as well as I want to at this point.”

The only thing he would need from Tim Boyle and Zach Wilson is to hover near a .500 record for them to have a chance. Until then, he is practicing his groove in the Jets' pocket and doing reps during their 11-on-11 drills. It will not take much waiting for the Jets to get their star quarterback. But, holding on to their spot for postseason contention might be harder. Will the Jets be able to do it?