Robert Saleh is on the hot seat as head coach of the disappointing New York Jets. But amid questions about his job security after a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins, Saleh remained calm and cool.

“(There are) two types of coaches: those who’ve been fired and those who are about to get fired,” Saleh said Monday. “We coach in the moment. We coach to win a football game.”

Saleh stuck with that tunnel vision thinking.

“I’m just coaching, trying to beat Washington,” Saleh answered when asked if he’s coaching for his job the final three games of the season.

The Jets (5-9) have lost six of their past seven games and were uncompetitive in a 30-0 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. They host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve in their next game.

Robert Saleh has third straight losing season as Jets coach

Saleh is 16-32 since being named Jets coach in 2021. Last season, the Jets were in a playoff position but lost their final six games to finish 7-10. The 2023 collapse happened sooner, fueled by a historically terrible offense that lost its leader, Aaron Rodgers, to a ruptured Achilles four plays into the season opener.

What was so alarming about their “ass whooping” on Sunday, as D.J. Reed called it, is how unprepared and listless the Jets appeared. That falls on the coaching staff, perhaps a sign that Saleh — known as master motivator — is losing the room.

Add in that Saleh and his coordinators were badly out-coached by Miami’s Mike McDaniel and his staff, and, well, the calls for Saleh to be fired are increasing.

It didn’t help that wide receiver Allen Lazard said the Jets were “out-schemed” and “out-efforted” by the Dolphins.

Ouch.

But for now, Saleh continues to be in the “coaches about to be fired” category, not “coaches who have been fired.”

And he still has that Commanders game to look forward to, if not the playoffs, which the Jets have now missed 13 straight seasons.