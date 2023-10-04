Aaron Rodgers is attempting to defy all logic and western medicine in his “holistic” approach to his torn Achilles recovery process. That is a mentally and physically grueling task that entails incredible intestinal fortitude. Fortunately, the New York Jets quarterback has someone from which to draw inspiration. One who knows all too well the rigors of rehab.

“I get to rehab with JK Dobbins right now,” Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday in his weekly appearance, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “Awesome kid who's gone through a couple rough injuries the last few years. Fantastic player, and had the same surgery as me. And we're both inspiring each other.”

The Baltimore Ravens running back suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener against the Houston Texans. It was the latest devastating injury in an NFL career unfortunately defined by them. Dobbins missed the entire 2021-22 campaign and played just eight games last season.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

He ended the year strong, though, giving the team and fans confidence that a big 2023 was in the cards. The 24-year-old out of Ohio State logged only 10 touches before catastrophe struck but did have a touchdown. Rodgers did not even complete a pass before he ruptured his Achilles, also in Week 1. Jets fans are still in shock over the abrupt turn of events.

RECOMMENDED
Tiki Barber, Jets, Robert Saleh, Robert Saleh Jets

Tiki Barber’s analyst role vs. Broncos infuriates Jets fans

Poch de la Rosa ·

Joe Tippman, Zach Wilson, Jets

Rookie Zach Wilson protector’s Jets career is off to red-hot start

Nick Meyer ·

Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers fuels talks on ‘miraculous’ 2023 comeback with latest injury rehab update

Wyatt Allsup ·

While Aaron Rodgers' unconventional approach to health, and life for that matter, might not align with everyone's way of thinking, his positivity is presumably a major boost for an injury-ravaged athlete like JK Dobbins. Rodgers also needs a rehab partner to push him, as he unfathomably leaves the door open for a potential 2023 return.

Hopefully, this duo brings the best out of each other in these challenging times.