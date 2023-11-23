The New York Jets are activating tackle Duane Brown off of injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The New York Jets are reportedly activating offensive tackle Duane Brown off of injured reserve and will add him back to the active roster ahead of Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter.

This was the last day that the Jets could activate Duane Brown off of injured reserve. He was out with a hip injury. It is a boost for the Jets, who are turning to quarterback Tim Boyle this week after benching Zach Wilson, who struggled mightily against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Jets need to protect Tim Boyle as best as they can, and Brown's return should help against a Dolphins pass rush that can be dangerous.

Brown is a veteran tackle who spent many years with the Houston Texans, and was added to the Jets in 2022. He has struggled with injuries in his first two years with the team, but it is good news that he will be back for the game against the Dolphins.

The Jets need every win they can get to keep slim playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is attempting to come back from a torn Achilles miraculously.

Aaron Rodgers would hope the Jets are still alive when he is able to come back, which is hopefully late in this season.

Rodgers' return would be unprecedented, but he will need the best protection possible if he makes such a quick return. Brown being on the field would be ideal.

For now, the Jets will look to stay afloat with Boyle under center.