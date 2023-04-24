After completing a trade with the Green Bay Packers for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets knew there was a chance that Rodgers would want to continue wearing his familiar No. 12 jersey, even in new threads.

The only problem with that is that the Jets retired the No. 12 jersey in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath.

However, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Rodgers will wear the No. 8 jersey that he donned while starring for the California Golden Bears in college. This despite receiving the blessing from Namath to wear No. 12.

Namath, who spent 12 of his 13 career seasons with the Jets, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the MVP of Super Bowl 3. These days, the man once styled as Broadway Joe can often be seen in Medicare Coverage commercials, continuing to shine with his charismatic personality.

Rodgers, a highly popular media figure for other reasons, will be the best quarterback to have played for the Jets. After all, A-Rod is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time NFL MVP, and a Super Bowl MVP himself.

Not only is this relevant as to the likely reason why Namath gave Rodgers the okay, but it speaks to the expectations that Namath and the rest of the franchise’s fans will have for him going forward.

Though 39-years-old, Rodgers’s trade to the Jets has been highly anticipated.

Rodgers will look to bounce back from an 8-9 season in which he threw the most interceptions (12) since 2008, his first season as a starter.

However, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and 2021, most just believe that his time with the Packers had simply run its course. Especially with Green Bay even trading away his favorite receiver prior to the season.