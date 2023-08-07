New York Jets fans will not be happy to hear the latest news coming out of Gang Green training camp. Popular fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler was released by the Jets on Monday.

Streveler’s fate was likely sealed when New York signed Tim Boyle to be the third string QB during the offseason. Coach Robert Saleh also revealed Sunday that Streveler hurt his thumb throwing a pass in the fourth quarter of the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers, you may have heard, was brought in to be New York’s No. 1 QB this season. Zach Wilson is the main backup. And Boyle has a history with Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from their days together with the Green Bay Packers.

So, outside of the practice squad, there didn’t appear to be any room for Streveler.

But the 28-year-old will be missed. He not only was a big fan favorite, Streveler was also immensely popular with his teammates and the coaching staff for his gung-ho style, ability to go off script and make plays with his legs and team-first mentality.

Streveler’s fame grew in the 2022 preseason when he led the Jets to multiple comeback victories, using his legs as much as his arm to make one big play after another.

The former CFL star and Grey Cup champion spent most of last season on the practice squad, appearing in two games with New York. In Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Streveler replaced the benched Wilson and tried to ignite one of his signature comebacks. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 90 yards and rushed for 54 yards on nine carries, but the Jets lost anyway.