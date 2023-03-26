Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the Jets, NFL.com columnist Judy Battista wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come,” said Saleh. “To have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come.”

Aaron Rodgers confirmed his intent to play for the Jets in an episode of the Pat McAfee Show earlier this month. The price Green Bay is asking for Rodgers may be “unreasonable,” according to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“The Packers want more than a first-round pick as part of the base deal,” Florio wrote. “They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that’s more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want.”

Now-Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard said there was “no worry on his end” on Saturday.

“A lot of us are obviously eager for it (the trade) to get through. I know I was especially last week (before signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets),” he explained. “The beauty is we don’t play a game until September. We haven’t even started OTAs yet. So, there’s no rush getting the process done.”

Aaron Rodgers has played in 230 games and started in 223 for the Packers since he was first drafted with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft. The four-time NFL MVP earned 59,055 passing yards and 475 touchdowns in his 18-year career, gaining 10 invitations to the Pro Bowl games and four All-Pro selections.

Aaron Rodgers last faced the Jets in Week 6 of 2022, where he threw for 246 yards and one touchdown in a 27-10 win by the Jets in Lambeau Field.