Aaron Rodgers' injury during the New York Jets' Week 1 battle did not stop him from helping his team out. The veteran quarterback knows a thing or two about creating a winning culture for his squad. All of that can start with a simple speech and that is exactly what the Zach Wilson-led squad needed ahead of their matchup against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. Allen Lazard outlined how their veteran leader barged in and started to resemble a certain DC character, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“Aaron Rodgers… I thought he was about to fly, honestly. It was just about us sticking together and believing in each other. There's going to be rough times throughout the games and throughout the season. But, just always have each other's backs and believe,” Allen Lazard said as he revealed the gist of Rodgers' speech to the Jets squad.

Apparently, this visit was also a surprise which made the Jets think that he was like Batman, “He had told me he was planning on coming back for the Chiefs game. We didn't really know when it was going to be.”

The speech worked, sort of. They rallied in the second and third quarters. Zach Wilson hit 245 passing yards with two touchdowns when it was all said and done. Their secondary also suffocated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It even forced Mahomes to throw two interceptions. They only lost because of a late-game field goal by Harrison Butker.

It was not the outcome the Jets wanted but nearly upsetting the Chiefs showed great promise for the things ahead of them.