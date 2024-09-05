New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't hold San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd responsible for his season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. Rodgers, who suffered the injury after a sack by Floyd during a Week 1 matchup, expressed empathy towards Floyd’s role in the incident.

“He's a great player,” Rodgers said on Thursday, via SNY, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “I hope he doesn't feel in any way responsible for that at all.”

At the time of the injury, Floyd was playing for the Buffalo Bills and later reflected on the moment during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast. He recalled the sack but emphasized that he didn’t realize Rodgers was hurt immediately.

“What I remember is just getting the sack, man,” Floyd shared via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And after the sack, I pretty much didn't know he was hurt or whatever. I just remember playing football, just a regular play. Getting a sack on a quarterback, grabbing him, bringing him down.”

Aaron Rodgers eases Leonard Floyd's worries ahead of Jets-49ers' season opener on Monday Night Football

After signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the 49ers, Floyd expressed regret over Rodgers' injury, saying, “I felt bad he got hurt because I always wanted to play against him.” I want the best in Aaron Rodgers, I want the best version of him. It was a good play for me, bad play for him.”

Rodgers, fully recovered, will take the field in Week 1 and aim to lead the Jets to their first playoff appearance since 2010. Meanwhile, Floyd, coming off four consecutive seasons with at least nine sacks, looks to bolster a San Francisco defense that finished among the NFL's top teams in sacks last year.

Aaron Rodgers and Leonard Floyd will meet again in a highly anticipated season opener between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.