The New York Jets saw any real chances they had of contention in the 2023 season derailed when recently acquired star quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury just a few snaps into the campaign. Although Rodgers hinted throughout the season that he wanted to return in 2023, the Jets ultimately failed to generate any real chance of a playoff run, and the enigmatic star remained on the sideline for the duration of the campaign.
Some have wondered just how long Rodgers, who recently turned 40 years old, wants to continue to suit up in the NFL. For his part, Rodgers doesn't seem to plan on hanging up the cleats anytime soon.
“I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn't get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good,” Rodgers said, per John Breech of CBS Sports (via Bravo). “I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there too.”
Indeed, a combination of luck, skill, and good body maintenance is required for NFL quarterbacks to find success into their 40's. Of course, Tom Brady continued to play at a high level well into that decade, but he is largely viewed as the exception and not the role.
In any case, Jets fans will hope that Aaron Rodgers uses this offseason to fully recover from his injury so that he's ready to take the league by storm in 2024.