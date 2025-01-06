The New York Jets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. New York finished the 2024 regular season with a 5-12 record during a year where they went all in on Aaron Rodgers. The Jets fired Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, as well as traded for WR Davante Adams. Unfortunately, it was all for nothing.

Now, the future of the Jets is a mystery. New York needs to hire a new head coach and general manager, and that could create a ton of changes within the organization. It should also result in some big changes for the roster.

Jet QB Aaron Rodgers was asked about his future in New York. He gave an honest answer after Sunday's win against the Dolphins.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Rodgers said when asked if he believes in his heart he’ll be back with the Jets, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “I honestly don’t know.”

Rodgers has a $23.5 million cap hit for the 2025 season. The Jets would have to take a significant cap hit and eat some dead money if they wanted to cut Rodgers this offseason.

Of course, Rodgers could also decide to retire from the NFL. He would turn 42 years old during the 2025 season.

“I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase or they’re ready to move on,” Rodgers concluded. “Either way, I’m thankful for my two years here.”

Aaron Rodgers balled out in possible last NFL game with Jets

If Aaron Rodgers did play his final NFL game on Sunday, he went out in style.

Rodgers had an incredible game against the Dolphins and eliminated them from playoff contention.

He went 23-of-36 for 274 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Rodgers spread the ball around to eight different receivers and threw each touchdown pass to someone different.

Rodgers showcased some of his finest traits as a quarterback in this game. The only thing missing was his athleticism and ability to escape the pocket, but that is long gone at the age of 41.

Regardless, Rogers was pleased with his performance.

“Yeah, that was cool,” Rodgers said with a smile per the Associated Press.

Now Rodgers and the Jets need to figure out what comes next.

Rodgers will reportedly talk with Woody Johnson and other important Jets team officials at some point this week to discuss the future. He looks forward to that conversation.

“I’m looking forward to those conversations,” Rodgers said. “It feels good to be able to do some of the things these last five or six weeks I know I was capable of doing, even at 40, 41. But either way, I won't be upset or offended with what they decide to do — if they want to move on, if I still want to play.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Jets approach the upcoming offseason.