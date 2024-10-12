According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets have removed quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the injury report, making him available for the team’s Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This announcement comes after Rodgers dealt with a low ankle sprain suffered during the Jets’ Week 5 17-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Rodgers sustained the injury late in the game when multiple Vikings players fell on him, causing his ankle to twist awkwardly. He made a quick trip to the injury tent but was able to return and finish the game. Despite the injury, Rodgers threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, but his performance was marred by three interceptions in the loss.

Throughout the week, Rodgers was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. However, he logged a full practice session on Saturday, leading to his removal from the final injury report. So far this season, Rodgers has completed 111 passes for 1,093 yards, throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Jets enter the game with a 2-3 record after back-to-back losses, making this matchup against the division-leading Bills even more critical. The team’s offense has struggled in recent weeks, and with the introduction of passing game coordinator Todd Downing as the new play caller, having their MVP quarterback on the field could provide a much-needed boost. The Jets currently sit in a precarious position in the AFC East standings and will look to Rodgers to deliver in the high-stakes divisional showdown.

The matchup against the Bills also highlights the significance of Rodgers’ presence for the Jets’ offense, which has lacked consistency. His experience and leadership will be critical as the team faces a tough Buffalo defense that has been one of the best in the NFL this season.

The Jets and Bills are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night. The game is expected to be a pivotal moment in the Jets' season, with significant implications for their standing in the AFC East as they aim to bounce back from recent losses.