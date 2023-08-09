After some shaky pass protection during a controlled scrimmage against the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers said the New York Jets must settle one key area of their offense.

That would be the line, more specifically the tackle position.

“We have to figure out who the first five’s going to be,” Aaron Rodgers said. “A lot of guys in competition right now. Seems like they’re switching the tackles left and right daily. Just looking for consistency with those guys.”

Some #Jets post practice presser notes. Will have full takeaways from practice soon too: – Aaron Rodgers admitted there was “issues” in the pass blocking but thought the offense had a good day overall. Corey Davis: “We’ve got a lot to clean up.” – Rodgers said he’s getting… pic.twitter.com/2Ujyde4CIX — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 9, 2023

If there was any doubt about which position concerns him the most, the 39-year-old quarterback left no doubt.

“The interior has been a bright spot, pretty consistent for us, both the first and second group,” he said. “We just need a little more consistency on the edge.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

With Duane Brown on the PUP list after shoulder surgery and Mekhi Becton being brought along in a slow, methodical way after playing one game the past two seasons due to knee issues, the tackle position has been muddled so far in training camp.

Billy Turner and Max Mitchell have seen the most reps with the Jets' first-team offense. But, as Rodgers pointed out, they have switched sides on a consistent basis throughout camp. And Becton, who started but only played seven snaps in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns last week, is rotating in, as well.

Great news: #Jets HC Robert Saleh said ‘there’s no question that [OT Duane Brown] will be ready for Week 1’ vs #Bills + said he’s still rehabbing shoulder & working back into football shape’ + ‘I know he’s close’ to returning 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Q9XZ15USXl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 9, 2023

The Jets have been largely set with center Connor McGovern and guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson on the interior. Rookie second-round pick Joe Tippmann is lurking in the background to challenge McGovern at center.

McGovern said he could “sense the frustration from everyone” about how the line played during a two-minute drill at the end of practice Wednesday. Aaron Rodgers noted the Jets didn’t have the “same type of energy” as a group.

Earlier coach Robert Saleh said there’s “no doubt” that Brown will play Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. But Saleh remains unsure when Brown will return to practice.