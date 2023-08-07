With Aaron Rodgers setting the tone, New York Jets training camp has been awash in good vibes, so far.

There’s more confidence and a growing swagger not seen in recent memory from a Jets team. Rodgers is the focal point of all this, including how he’s come in and embraced being the most important person in the organization.

Young stars like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and Garrett Wilson are also big reasons why things look and feel so good at camp.

Heck, even Zach Wilson is playing well and earning praise from coaches and teammates.

But nothing is ever perfect. And that is true of the Jets.

Right now, they don’t have a starting left tackle nor a starting right tackle. And until the Jets can nail these vital positions down, chemistry on the offensive line remains in flux.

As impactful as Rodgers is, the offense needs the line to protect its 39-yard-old quarterback. Not to mention open holes in the run game. So far in training camp, the Jets offensive line has been inconsistent in its play, at best.

Let’s examine the key players impacting the biggest issue at Jets training camp.

The respected veteran has not participated in a single practice. He remains on the PUP list following offseason shoulder surgery. And coach Robert Saleh said Sunday that Brown won’t be ready for another two weeks.

Week 1 of the regular season is three weeks after that.

That’s a problem because Brown is the projected starting left tackle. He’s also a five-time Pro Bowl selection who earned everyone’s respect last season by playing through a torn rotator cuff when New York’s offensive line was in shambles.

Saleh said the 38-year-old is working hard on the side to be ready when cleared by the medical staff. He added that Brown being a veteran of 215 NFL games means he “doesn’t need practice” and could simply step in and play.

That may be true for Brown. But consistency and communication on a five-man offensive line is crucial. And so much of that is built during training camp and practice.

It’s not that Becton has performed poorly in camp. The concern here is that Becton continues to have trouble staying on the field.

The Jets are bringing the massive tackle along slowly since he played one game the past two seasons because of knee issues. Becton has already missed some practices because his knee didn’t feel right.

Then on Thursday, Becton played only seven offensive snaps in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns. He had been expected to play 20-25 snaps. Becton explained that his knee was sore because of the turf at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"There's no setbacks. We got him through the two series, felt a little bit, and was like, you know what, it's good for now" Robert Saleh talks about why Mekhi Becton didn't play more tonight and says that Becton should be good for practice: pic.twitter.com/4kqZhjXxk6 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 4, 2023

Few are as big an X factor for the Jets this season as Becton. If the 2020 first-round pick is healthy, he can make a huge impact on the entire offense. But even Saleh admits that Becton needs to first “make it through a game” before they can think of starting him, either at left or right tackle.

Billy Turner

With Brown out and Becton missing some practices, Turner has been given substantial reps at both tackle positions, notably on the left side, Rodgers’ blind side.

To date, Turner has not made the most of this opportunity.

Veteran lineman Billy Turner (#54) at Jets practice early this week (talking to guard Chris Glaser). Turner has 75 career NFL starts at guard and tackle, so he could end up starting or providing quality depth for Gang Green. pic.twitter.com/cvckYFBRdH — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) June 8, 2023

The veteran, who signed as a free agent, has struggled, particularly against New York’s fleet defensive ends Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, and Will McDonald IV. This becomes an even bigger problem if either Brown or Becton is not ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Turner has experience playing in this offense. He played under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with the Green Bay Packers and last season with the Denver Broncos.

So, let’s see how he looks in the preseason (like most veterans, Turner did not play in the Hall of Fame Game). It’s not time to panic with him just yet.

Max Mitchell

Like Turner, Mitchell has seen increased reps in camp with the first-team offense. He’s had his ups and downs but hasn’t stood out.

Mitchell played six games (five starts) as a rookie fourth-round pick last season. Forced into the starting lineup Week 1 because of injuries along the line, Mitchell held his own. He sustained a knee injury and then had blood clots that ended his season.

The Jets are best served with Mitchell filling a backup role. But they may need him to take on a bigger one. If so, he’ll need to step up his game.