CANTON — Mekhi Becton played only seven offensive snaps for the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns. The massive tackle was expected to play 20-25 snaps.

But Becton came out after only two series, he said, because of “a little discomfort” in his right knee. That’s the same knee that caused him to miss all but one game the past two seasons.

Becton was not alarmed after the Jets 21-16 loss.

“That turf isn’t friendly for my size and my type of injury,” Becton explained. “I was feeling it during warmups, so I just pulled myself a little earlier. I’m good, though.”

Mekhi Becton cites the turf at Hall of Fame Stadium as a reason why he left the game early: "That turf isn't friendly for people with my size and my type of injury. I was feeling it in warmups so I just pulled myself a little early. I'm good, though. I'm sure." pic.twitter.com/9bY9KNoWqa — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 4, 2023

Becton also was shut down for a couple days earlier in training camp. Coach Robert Saleh said it’s going to take some time for the 2020 first-round pick to regain his form.

“He’s fine but he’s got to build confidence in that thing and push through whatever he’s going through,” Saled said. “It’s confidence. He’ll be fine.”

Becton led the Jets out of the tunnel Thursday and started at left tackle. He admitted that he’s still trying to get used to playing through the knee issue.

All 7 Mekhi Becton snaps vs. Browns Very small sample but pretty much flawless in his return#Jets pic.twitter.com/RuJg0uDLTo — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) August 4, 2023

“I have to know that this is my new normal,” Becton said. “I’m going to have days where it’s painful … that’s just what it is.”

The Jets are in a quandary on the offensive line. Becton hasn’t showed he’s ready to take on a full load yet. And veteran tackle Duane Brown remains on the PUP list following offseason surgery.