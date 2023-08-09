The New York Jets opened two days of shared practices and scrimmages with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in South Carolina without Sauce Gardner.

The Jets cornerback was held out of workouts as a precaution, per coach Robert Saleh. Gardner has a quad issue.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was an All-Pro in his first season and selected to the Pro Bowl. He’s had an outstanding training camp, so far. His goal line interception of Aaron Rodgers and 100+ yard return last week was a big highlight.

The Jets are also without backup corner Bryce Hall, who remained sidelined with a hamstring injury. Brandin Echols moved up to play alongside D.J. Reed at corner with the first team defense Wednesday and intercepted Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, during drills.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned to practice for the Jets. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year had been sidelined more than a week with a sprained ankle. He did not take part in live drills and likely will not play Saturday when the Jets visit the Panthers in a preseason game.

Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton receive positive injury updates

Saleh said he didn’t have a specific date for offensive tackle Duane Brown to be activated from the PUP list after offseason shoulder surgery. The coach believes it will be soon and is counting on Brown to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 in the season opener.

“He needs to get some reps and training for sure,” Saleh said, via newyorkjets.com. “Football shape is football shape. You can be in phenomenal shape but moving football-wise is a little bit different. … There’s not doubt he’ll be ready for Week 1.”

Saleh also said Mekhi Becton’s knee is feeling good after the massive tackle played only seven offensive snaps in the Hall of Fame Game last week against the Browns.