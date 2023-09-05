Novak Djokovic is in the midst of a run at the US Open title after not winning since 2018. New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers continued his publicity tour around NYC with an appearance at Flushing Meadows, and showed his support to his friend Djokovic with an eye-opening post on his Instagram story.

Djokovic was banned from the 2022 edition of the tournament for refusing to get vaccinated, and he missed several other major tournaments from the uproar as well.

Rodgers attended the event and put up a post with Djokovic in action, crossing out a Moderna sponsored sign in the background and a hashtag saying “🐐#NoVaxDjokovic.” He also added a further caption on the post about the excitement of seeing the star play in the US Open.

Aaron Rodgers made headlines of his own for claiming to have been “immunized” ahead of the 2021 NFL season. He elected not to get vaccinated, and instead sought alternate treatment due to an ingredient allergy. Many have equated the two together for their stances against the vaccine, and they continue to be polarizing but wildly successful stars in their respective sports.

Djokovic has won every match in straight sets so far, excluding a major scare from fellow countryman Laslo Djere. He overcame a two-set deficit on Friday night to advance, before dispensing Borna Gojo with Rodgers in attendance.

Djokovic is lined up with -720 odds for his quarterfinal matchup against Taylor Fritz. Three Americans have made the QF, and will do their best to challenge Djokovic on their home soil. Ben Shelton has made some noise with his deep run and record-setting 149 mph serve, and will take on Frances Tiafoe for the right to meet Djokovic in the semifinals.

Djokovic has won the US Open three times, the least of his Grand Slams titles. He has lost in the final six times throughout his storied career, most recently in 2021. He is speeding towards yet another rematch against top seed Carlos Alcaraz after several high profile battles this year.