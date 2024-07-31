The New York Jets are still missing Haason Reddick at training camp since he's holding out for a new deal, and Aaron Rodgers was put on the spot when asked when was the last time he spoke to his teammate.

Rodgers was asked a number of questions by Kay Adams on her show, and the one question was when he last spoke to Reddick, in which the Jets quarterback didn't hesitate to answer.

“It's been a little while,” Rodgers said. “I think I texted him when he got traded. There were a couple of more back-and-forths maybe, but it's been a little bit. But yeah, I can't wait to see him.”

Just like Rodgers, the Jets probably can't wait to see Reddick, but the big question is when they will see him since he hasn't come to training camp. Earlier in the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick that can turn into a second-rounder based on his performance. As of now, it looks like it may stay a third-rounder if Reddick never reports to the team.

Haason Reddick is still looking for a new deal

The reason Reddick has not reported is that he is headed into the final year of his current deal and is looking for more money. The Jets offered Reddick an extension before the trade was completed, but he declined it because he wanted more money, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The Jets wanted to see Reddick in action first, and he agreed but didn't show up to any of the camps this offseason.

The Jets have now put Reddick on the reserve/did not report list, and will be fined $50,000 for each day that he doesn't show up for training camp.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh assumes that the team is imposing the fines, but says Reddick is doing what he has to do for his family.

“Our coaches are all speaking to him and all that,” Reddick said at practice. “From a business standpoint, he’s got to do what he’s got to do. If this is what he feels is the best choice for him and his family, that’s what he’s got to do.”

When Reddick is on the field, he can be a true disruptor for any team's opposing offense. In his previous two seasons, Reddick has made the Pro Bowl twice and been named to one All-Pro second team. In 2022 he recorded 16 sacks, and last season he recorded 11 sacks.

If or when Reddick reports to practice, he'll be the lead edge rusher alongside the group of other defensive ends such as Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald IV, and Michael Clemons. The Jets' defense was the bright spot of their team last season, and with Rodgers back at the helm for their offense, the team overall can see a big improvement in 2024.