Aaron Rodgers is not exactly known for being the most direct player in the NFL. His knack for turning a cryptic phrase has fueled considerable speculation over the years, resulting in both his future and morale being under constant scrutiny. The former Super Bowl MVP's aura of ambiguity followed him from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, leaving fans with more questions than they care to answer.

But clarity looms ahead. Rodgers' end in the Meadowlands could be near, as the Jets continue to redefine the term “rock bottom.” The 41-year-old QB has communicated his intention to keep donning the Gotham green uniform if he decides to keep playing in the NFL next season, but the consensus seems to be that Rodgers will not have the choice to return to New York. His latest remarks to the media about owner Woody Johnson only make a split more plausible.

Aaron Rodgers wants ownership to be supportive

When asked if he thinks Johnson has been supportive enough of the team during its miserable campaign, the four-time regular season MVP made some intriguing comments in his patented indirect manner. The exchange is written out below.

“Is that a rhetorical question?,” Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. “Like I said, I cited an example that I've seen (Lions ownership support its players during a tough year). There were probably examples over the years in Green Bay … but I think it's an important part of ownership to hire the right guys, set the vision, and then support 'em when the outside world is trying to tear 'em down.”

“Has Johnson been publicly supportive?“ the reporter asked. “I mean, I'd have to look,” Rodgers responded. “I don't follow a lot of stuff. I'd have to ask you guys. Has there been a lot of public comments, supportive comments?”

Reporter: Only firings. Rodgers: “Yeah, so there's your answer.” It does not sound like these two prominent figures are going to play a round of golf together any time soon. That back-and-forth might have brushed off Johnson's back if he was set to resume his ambassador duties in the United Kingdom, but if he plans on sticking around in the States, his ears are more likely to hone in on what his current quarterback said.

The Jets should not be compared to another situation

Although Woody Johnson is regarded as one of the worst owners in sports, Aaron Rodgers' assertion of the Detroit Lions does not make much sense in this context. The organization was patient with Dan Campbell's process because the team was entrenched in a rebuild, whereas the Jets were expected to compete for a divisional title and make the playoffs under the leadership of a future Hall of Famer.

One can argue that too much accountability is being placed at Rodgers' feet (2,627 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions), considering how the other position groups have underachieved, but he should understand why the owner is not playing the role of cheerleader. If there is tension between the two parties, it probably did not arise overnight. Johnson reportedly suggested benching Rodgers early in the season.

Regardless of if the billionaire businessman is inclined to publicly encourage his team, fans deserve to hear him address the frail condition of the franchise. They have been tormented long enough.