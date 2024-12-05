It was just last year when the New York Jets were prepared to move heaven and earth to land Green Bay Packers great Aaron Rodgers in a trade. New York then waited a full season while Rodgers recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered four snaps into his Jets debut. After 12 games with the future Hall of Famer under center in 2024, New York is just 3-9 and Rodgers is unlikely to play for the team next season.

When asked about his future with the Jets, Rodgers was diplomatic. “I just redid my house here in Jersey. My goal was to play a few more years here… I'd like to play well and feel like I'm wanted back. If not, I will not be offended, I won't be upset,” Rodgers said, via SNY Jets Videos on X.

Rodgers doesn’t deserve this, Woody Johnson. He’s building a house.

Entering this season, New York was expected to make a deep playoff run. While the Jets haven’t officially been eliminated from postseason contention, they’re a lock to miss the playoffs for the 14th straight year, the longest drought in North American sports.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Jets will run it back with Rodgers next season. One insider was so adamant he said he’d eat his sock if Rodgers was the team’s starter in 2025. And no, it wasn't foot enthusiast Rex Ryan.

Will the Jets move on from Aaron Rodgers after one healthy season?

Jets owner Woody Johnson appears ready for a complete organizational reboot. He fired head coach Robert Saleh after the team’s Week 5 loss in London. He canned GM Joe Douglas after Week 11’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. And it seems likely that Rodgers is next.

The Jets lost a brutal game to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. The day before his 41st birthday, Rodgers threw a pick-six in the red zone. Former Jet Leonard Williams snared a poor pass from Rodgers and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. The score kicked off 19 unanswered points by Seattle as the Seahawks came back to win 26-21.

After the game there was talk of Rodgers getting benched. However, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich doubled down on the 20-year veteran remaining the team’s starting quarterback. Noted Woody Johnson disliker Bill Belichick believes Rodgers can still play and is capable of a successful season in 2025.

“There’s gotta be interest on both sides. And if that’s not the case, then I’ll look at other options. But first I’ll think about whether I actually want to play or not,” Rodgers said, per SNY.

If the four-time MVP decides to continue his career, it probably won’t be with the Jets. And he’ll probably win a fifth MVP with the Titans or Raiders or something. Johnson seems to crave chaos and going into next season without a GM, coach or quarterback is exactly the type of uncertainty that’s fueled the franchise since Woody purchased the team in 2000.